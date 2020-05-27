Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 101,669 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,669 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,276,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 405,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 960,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 379,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 448.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,902,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,676 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BBD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,912,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,851,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

