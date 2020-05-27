Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 11,105 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 842,556 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $24,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $24,638,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $14,784,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $20,967,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. 72,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.26. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWST. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $872,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,480,742.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.