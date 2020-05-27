Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. 43,983,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,897,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

