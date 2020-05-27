Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.