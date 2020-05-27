Xaya (CHI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,367.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $3,367.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,306,346 coins and its circulating supply is 43,164,219 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

