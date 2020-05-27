Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.49). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Xencor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

XNCR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 54,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.03. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

