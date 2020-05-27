XP (NYSE:XP) Trading Up 7.4%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $30.92, approximately 2,700,113 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,728,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XP shares. Bank of America lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $5,791,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $7,001,000.

About XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

