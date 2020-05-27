YENTEN Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $10,425.80 and approximately $10.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.02260936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.02543610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00476589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00708947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00073344 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00500766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

