Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 210,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,685. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

