Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post sales of $94.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.09 million. Cars.com posted sales of $148.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $527.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.22 million to $539.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $603.31 million, with estimates ranging from $590.44 million to $616.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

CARS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 1,190,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

