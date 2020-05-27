Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.83 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce sales of $12.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 billion and the lowest is $11.56 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $35.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $114.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.87 billion to $125.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.21 billion to $142.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

NYSE F traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 91,583,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,259,608. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,458,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

