Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

NYSE LEN traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. 495,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,190. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lennar by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 267,630 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.