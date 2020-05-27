Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.18. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $5.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBOW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,013. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

