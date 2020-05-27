Zacks: Analysts Set $25.50 Target Price for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. CB Financial Services’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 204 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.77.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Also, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,123 shares of company stock valued at $229,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

