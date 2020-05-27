Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Docusign reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,881,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,870. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.28 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

