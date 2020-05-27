Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Entegris posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Entegris by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. 761,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,999. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. Entegris has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

