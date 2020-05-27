Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.01 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $22.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.93 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

NYSE LEN traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $65.00. 495,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,190. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $6,779,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

