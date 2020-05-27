Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.22). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,817. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $200.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

