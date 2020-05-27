Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.41). Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,850%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 249,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.75. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked bought 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,279 shares in the company, valued at $343,724.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166 in the last three months. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

