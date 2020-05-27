Zacks: China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 180 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CYD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,188. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

