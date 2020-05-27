Zacks Investment Research Downgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 294,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,366. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $222.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in argenx by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $11,517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in argenx by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

