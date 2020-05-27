Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 884,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,585. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Arvinas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 9.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

