Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) to Hold

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

AUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN AUG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 296,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,692. Auryn Resources has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the period.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.