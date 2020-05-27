Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Hold

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ALFVY traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. 25,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,348. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

