Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 140 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRIM. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NRIM stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,790. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $140.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

