Zap Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Zap has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $385,190.26 and approximately $22,917.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.03829623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031806 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

