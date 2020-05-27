ZelCash Trading Down 12% This Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

