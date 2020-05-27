ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Cap of $17.55 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $35,161.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.49 or 0.03826930 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

