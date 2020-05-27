Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $750,716.83 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Zero has a market capitalization of $750,716.83 and $144,593.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00505166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00099364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00067948 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.