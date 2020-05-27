Zetacoin (ZET) Hits Market Cap of $83,325.31

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $83,325.31 and $3,906.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,829.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02571552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00612625 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012434 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,675,692 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.