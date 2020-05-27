Zilla Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,141.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $248,177.50 and $13,141.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.95 or 0.02048717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00183459 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.