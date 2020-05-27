ZMINE (ZMN) Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $99,359.59 and approximately $221.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00362346 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000958 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011297 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000545 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012414 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

