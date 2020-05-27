Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,746. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

