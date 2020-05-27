Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90, 2,201,860 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,673,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

