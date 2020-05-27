ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $208,611.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $208,611.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

