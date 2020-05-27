Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $25.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zumiez by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. 37,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $542.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

