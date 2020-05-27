Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.19, approximately 621,876 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 450,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,499,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,973 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,061,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,809,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

