$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDSI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

In related news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,710.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,729. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 268,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $483.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.77.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

