$0.04 EPS Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Bruker posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,799. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $77,325,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

