$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGCP. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 1,399,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,217. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $979.64 million, a P/E ratio of 271.77 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $16,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 678,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

