-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 157,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,533. The company has a market cap of $628.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

