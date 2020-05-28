$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.42. Meridian Bank posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ MRBK remained flat at $$16.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.62. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.89.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Also, Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

