$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 110,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

