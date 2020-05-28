$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 98,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

