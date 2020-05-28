1,574,339 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,574,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,929,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 4.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.12% of Charles Schwab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 5,875,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

