39,710 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.69. 776,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

