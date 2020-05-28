-$4.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to announce ($4.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.65) and the lowest is ($5.42). Beigene reported earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 249%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($19.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.62) to ($16.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($18.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.76) to ($10.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.23.

BGNE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average is $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,659 shares of company stock worth $4,615,780. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.