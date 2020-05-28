4,190 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.02. 341,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

