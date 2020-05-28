4,333 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. 528,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,065,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.