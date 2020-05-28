4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Releases Earnings Results

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (36.75) (($0.48)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

4d Pharma stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 54.15 ($0.71). 714,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,686. 4d Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.44.

In other news, insider David Robert Norwood acquired 100,000 shares of 4d Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,832.41).

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

